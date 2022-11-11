Spanish Women's Open golf teams up with Ronald McDonald charity The final competition of the Ladies European Tour will raise money for the Ronald McDonald Foundation

The Spanish Women's Golf Open has partnered with the Ronald McDonald Foundation to raise funds for the charity. / SUR

The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España has partnered with the Ronald McDonald Foundation to raise funds for the charity during the Spanish Women's Open, set to be played between 24 and 27 November at Alferini Golf, in Benahavís.

The tournament, which marks the final competition of the year on the Ladies European Tour (LET), has decided to partner with the charity for "their work on behalf of children".

This means that the Foundation will have a presence at the competition with charity competitions and merchandising, as well as face painting and balloon twisting for the children.

The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España will also crown the winner of the Race to the Costa del Sol, with current holder Carlota Ciganda looking to defend her title as well as her share of the 650,000-euro prize pool.