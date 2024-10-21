Goalkeeping heroics keep Antequera CF in promotion hunt

A.D.G. / Juan Ramón Padilla Malaga Monday, 21 October 2024, 16:07 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Antequera CF had their goalkeeper to thank this Sunday as they secured a point on their visit to Alcoyano.

Although they faced a tough start, the visitors actually took the lead in the 21st minute with a goal from Marcelo dos Santos. However, a penalty converted by Ferni in the 34th minute levelled the scores.

The second half saw Antequera under pressure, but Jero's crucial saves kept them in the match.

As the game progressed, Antequera managed to fend off numerous attacks, ultimately returning home with a point that keeps them in the Primera RFEF playoff positions, just two points behind leaders Real Murcia and level on points with Marbella.

Big win

In the division below, Estepona (fourth) enjoyed a commanding victory at the Marbella Football Center, defeating Balompédica Linense 4-0. The match took a decisive turn early on when the visitors were reduced to ten men after Carlos Cano received a red card for a foul on Ramón Blázquez.

Estepona capitalised on this advantage, with Dago scoring two goals, while Jorge García added another before half time. Rubén Mesa sealed the win with a penalty in the second half.

Meanwhile, Juventud de Torremolinos (tenth) faced a nail-biting finish against Águilas, drawing 1-1 after scoring a late goal. Fran Castillo's penalty in injury time ensured they left with a point.

Points dropped for Malagueño

Meanwhile, in Tercera RFEF, Atlético Malagueño remain at the top of the table, despite dropping points for the first time this season. A goal from Arriaza made it 2-1, but the leaders were unable to hold on as Porcuna equalised deep into stoppage time.

Zoom Torre del Mar players celebrate Ariza's goal. Natalia Téllez

Torre del Mar (fourth), meanwhile, continued their strong recent form, winning 1-0 against Mancha Real, courtesy of a brilliant strike from Paco Ariza.

In the sole provincial derby of the weekend, El Palo (eighth) edged past Marbellí (14th) with a 1-0 victory, further highlighting Marbellí’s struggles in front of goal.

Other results included a narrow 1-0 defeat for Málaga City (17th) to Huétor Tajar and a setback for Mijas-Las Lagunas (10th), as they lost by the same scoreline against Motril.