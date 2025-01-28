Fuengirola swimmer claims double silver at Geneva International

Marina Rivas Malaga Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 13:43 Compartir

Olympian María de Valdés has opened her 2025 swimming season with two silver medals at the Geneva International Meeting in Switzerland.

Competing in the 50-metre pool, the Fuengirola-born swimmer finished second in both the 800m freestyle (8:47.18) and the 1500m freestyle (16:43.23), solidifying her status as one of Andalucía's top athletes.

Fellow Spaniard Carlos Garach also impressed, claiming gold in the 400m (3:59.68) and 800m freestyle (8:04.16). Meanwhile, Alba Vázquez secured bronze in the 400m individual medley (4:53.37) and placed ninth in the 200m medley.

Other standout performances, highlighting the strength of Spanish swimmers in early-season competition, included Ángela Martínez, who won the 1500m (16:32.04) and 800m freestyle (8:42.02), and Paula Otero, who took bronze in the 1500m (16:54.00).