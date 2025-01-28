Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

María de Valdés, poolside. SUR
Fuengirola swimmer claims double silver at Geneva International
Swimming

Fuengirola swimmer claims double silver at Geneva International

María de Valdés secured second-place finishes in the 800m and 1500m freestyle at the Swiss event

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 13:43

Olympian María de Valdés has opened her 2025 swimming season with two silver medals at the Geneva International Meeting in Switzerland.

Competing in the 50-metre pool, the Fuengirola-born swimmer finished second in both the 800m freestyle (8:47.18) and the 1500m freestyle (16:43.23), solidifying her status as one of Andalucía's top athletes.

Fellow Spaniard Carlos Garach also impressed, claiming gold in the 400m (3:59.68) and 800m freestyle (8:04.16). Meanwhile, Alba Vázquez secured bronze in the 400m individual medley (4:53.37) and placed ninth in the 200m medley.

Other standout performances, highlighting the strength of Spanish swimmers in early-season competition, included Ángela Martínez, who won the 1500m (16:32.04) and 800m freestyle (8:42.02), and Paula Otero, who took bronze in the 1500m (16:54.00).

