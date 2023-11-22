Finland shock defending champions Canada in historic Davis Cup Final 8 victory

Finland win their quarter final against Canada in the Davis Cup in Malaga

Defending Davis Cup champions Canada crashed out of this year's tennis tournament after suffering a shock defeat to Finland on the opening day of action in Malaga on Tuesday.

The Canadians were without Felix Auger-Aliassime, the country's lone top-100 player who clinched victory for his nation in last year's final against Australia, due to injury. But the former world number six's absence made way for the big-serving Milos Raonic. And the former world number three and Wimbledon finalist got the defending champions off to a solid start after defeating Finland's Patrick Kaukovalta 6-3 7-5 at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena on Tuesday 21 November.

However, Otto Virtanen gave reason for Fuengirola's vocal Finnish fans to cheer after the 171 ranked player claimed the second singles rubber with a 6-4 7-5 win over Canada's Gabriel Diallo.

The underdogs came out on top again in the decisive doubles rubber to send Finland through to the semi-finals. The Finnish pairing of Harri Heliovaara and Otto Virtanen got the job done against Alexis Galarneau and Vasek Pospisil 7-5 6-3.

Finland's best run in the Davis Cup will continue later in the week in the semi-finals when they play the winner of today's quarter final between Australia and Czech Republic.