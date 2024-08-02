Ex-Inter Milan winger signs for Antequera FC

Football
Sections
Highlight
Antonio J Guerrero
Antequera
Friday, 2 August 2024, 13:11
Opciones para compartir
Marbella FC's league rivals this year, Antequera, have also been busy in the market, bringing in veteran Jonathan Biabiany.
The 36-year-old, who previously played for Italian giants Inter Milan and Parma, left San Fernando following their relegation to Segunda RFEF.
Biabany will fill the spot on the right wing left vacant by Loren Burón's departure.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.