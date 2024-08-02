Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The new player for Antequera, Biabiany, with Cameroon player Fomeyem. X / Antequera FC
Ex-Inter Milan winger signs for Antequera FC

The Malaga province club has been busy in the transfer market, bringing in veteran Jonathan Biabiany

Antonio J Guerrero

Antequera

Friday, 2 August 2024, 13:11

Marbella FC's league rivals this year, Antequera, have also been busy in the market, bringing in veteran Jonathan Biabiany.

The 36-year-old, who previously played for Italian giants Inter Milan and Parma, left San Fernando following their relegation to Segunda RFEF.

Biabany will fill the spot on the right wing left vacant by Loren Burón's departure.

