England break Spanish hearts in dramatic shootout to retain European football crown

England retained their European Championship title on Sunday night after surviving a Spanish onslaught and triumphing 3‑1 on penalties in Basel.

Spain, superior for long spells, were left devastated after missing three spot‑kicks despite a heroic display from goalkeeper Cata Coll.

The showdown at St. Jakob‑Park brought together two familiar foes. England sought revenge for the 2023 World Cup final loss in Sydney, while Spain hunted an unprecedented triple crown after winning that World Cup and the 2024 Nations League.

The match began at pace. Coach Montse Tomé surprised by starting Athenea del Castillo and bringing back Laia Aleixandri from suspension, insisting Spain needed width and more cutting edge.

England gambled on a half‑fit Lauren James, a move that backfired as she limped off after 40 minutes.

Early pressure saw Cata Coll deny Alessia Russo, and moments later the Barcelona keeper redeemed a loose clearance with a point‑blank save from Lauren Hemp.

Greater control

Spain soon settled into their rhythm. Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas and Patri Guijarro orchestrated calmly in midfield, and in the 25th minute Mariona Caldentey’s superb header from an Ona Batlle cross put La Roja ahead.

Zoom Mariona Caldentey put Spain ahead. EP

England, outplayed until the interval, regrouped as Sarina Wiegman ordered a higher press after half time.

The switch paid off in the 57th minute when Chloe Kelly’s delivery found Russo, who powered a header beyond Coll.

Deadlock

Momentum swung and England, fuelled by memories of past heartbreak, grew bolder. Kelly herself nearly completed the turnaround, forcing another fine save.

Tomé sought fresh legs, withdrawing Putellas for Claudia Pina, but the contest dragged into extra time.

Spain looked sharper in the added period, with substitute Salma Paralluelo missing two late chances. With neither side able to break the deadlock, the final went to penalties before 34,203 spectators, including Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía.

Patri Guijarro struck first for Spain after Beth Mead’s effort was saved. Yet Caldentey, Bonmatí and Paralluelo all faltered, while Niamh Charles and Chloe Kelly converted to seal England’s second successive title. “It’s a very cruel way to end,” Bonmatí said afterwards. Tomé admitted: “This team deserved more.”

Zoom Spain players at the full-time whistle. Sebastien Bozon (AFP)

The victory sparked wild celebrations as England’s players and fans sang Sweet Caroline, the anthem that has become a symbol of their unity.

Spain, meanwhile, left Switzerland empty‑handed but hailed as pioneers for their skill and spirit, embodying the growing stature of women’s football.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin praised the tournament’s record crowds and global reach, noting it had “captured worldwide attention”.

Despite the heartbreak, Spain’s journey – from World Cup triumph to Nations League success and now this valiant near‑miss – cements their legacy as a golden generation.