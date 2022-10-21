More than 2,000 tickets still available for the Spain-Croatia Davis Cup tie Some 30,000 seats have already been sold for the upcoming tennis tournament in Malaga, with prices ranging from 40 to 95 euros

Ticket sales for the Davis Cup knock-out stages, set to be played at the Martín Carpena sports arena from 22 to 27 November, continue to grow from strength to strength. Some 30,000 tickets have been sold for the six-day event, with 2,000 to see the Spain-Croatia tie still available.

The growing number of sold allocations may see a clear upturn in the next few days as individual ticket sales for each of the four quarter-final clashes went on sale this week.

Pricing for the tickets ranges from 40 to 95 euros, depending on where you choose to sit and taking into account that a side view of the court offers a poorer experience of the match.

Despite the number of available tickets for Spain's tie, tournament organisers Kosmos believe that demand is balanced due to the presence of international supporters.

Kosmos have also calculated an economic impact of 41 million euros and expect fans from all eight participating nations, especially those coming from Italy and The Netherlands.

The quarter-finals in question are Australia-Netherlands (22 November, 4pm), Spain-Croatia (23 November, 4pm), Italy-United States (24 November, 10am) and Germany-Canada (24 November, not before 4pm).