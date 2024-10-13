Davis Cup resale market goes berserk after Rafael Nadal's retirement announcement

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Sunday, 13 October 2024, 23:10 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Last Thursday's announcement that Rafael Nadal will retire after the Davis Cup finals in Malaga this November has triggered an unprecedented rush from fans who want tickets for what will be the tennis legend’s final matches.

Immediately after the news broke, thousands of fans flooded ticketing platforms, leading to the rapid sell-out of available seats at the Martín Carpena arena, where the event will take place from 19 to 26 November.

Tickets were already in short supply; by the time the public learned of Nadal’s retirement, tickets for most stages of the tournament had been snapped up. That meant that the frenzy for tickets became so intense that it has driven up prices in the resale market, with some tickets being resold for up to 20,000 euros in some cases.

The surge in demand is also compounded by the limited seating available at the arena. The venue has a capacity of just over 10,600 seats, but many are reserved for corporate sponsors and VIP guests.

Spain’s Davis Cup Final 8 journey begins in the quarter-finals against the Netherlands on 19 November, with David Ferrer's side heavily favoured to progress to the semi-finals and final. While most tickets for Spain’s potential matches have already sold out, there remains a slim chance that more tickets may be released if rival nations return their unused allocations.

This isn’t the first time a high-profile event has spurred such intense demand, but the combination of Nadal’s status as a legend of tennis and his decision to retire in Malaga has made it one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year.