Nadal at the Olympics in Paris. EFE
Rafa Nadal announces he will retire after Davis Cup tournament in Malaga
Tennis

Rafa Nadal announces he will retire after Davis Cup tournament in Malaga

Plagued by injuries, he will stop professionally in November with 22 Grand Slam titles and the greatest record in the history of Spanish sport

Enric Gardiner

Malaga

Friday, 11 October 2024, 09:59

In a video posted on his social media, Rafa Nadal, 38, confirmed on Thursday that he will not play beyond 2024. Nadal always demonstrated that it is worth fighting until the end. Even against Novak Djokovic - the man who won gold at the Paris Olympics and who had him trapped at 6-1 and 4-0 in what is, to date, his final professional match - the Spaniard came close to achieving an impossible comeback despite his physical condition and his opponent.

"The reality is that these have been difficult years, especially the last two, because I haven't been able to play without limitations. It's a tough decision, and it has taken me some time to make it. In life, everything has a beginning and an end, and I believe it's the right moment to put a full stop to it. It has been a long career, and much more successful than I could have ever imagined," said the Mallorcan native on Thursday.

His last match will be in the Davis Cup - between November 19 and 24 in Malaga - the competition he has won five times and which will be his final stop in the world of professional tennis: "I am very excited that my last tournament will be the Davis Cup final, representing my country. I believe it closes a circle, as one of my earliest great joys was the final in Seville in 2004. I consider myself fortunate for everything I have been able to experience."

