Davidovich unlikely to make Davis Cup team The Rincón de la Victoria local ended his ATP season with a fifth straight defeat as he was easily beaten by Taylor Fritz

Alejandro Davidovich suffered his fifth consecutive defeat on the ATP Tour on Monday, as he was beaten in straight sets by Taylor Fritz (5-7 and 2-6).

The Rincón de la Victoria local's latest loss to the world number brings his 2022 record to 21 wins and 26 defeats, which could damage his chances of making it into the Spain team that will be competing in the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga later this month.

Though his overall numbers are worse than in previous seasons, his ranking has continued to improve. Davidovich is currently ranked 32nd and is unlikely to finish further down the world rankings. It's also important to note that he has faced bigger and better opponents compared to 2020 and 2021.

The question remains whether the Rincón local's season has come to a definitive end, or if he still has a chance of taking up the fifth spot in the Spanish team. That decision remains in the hands of captain Sergi Bruguera, who was taking a further fortnight to evaluate the best candidate for the tournament, as it's understood he's deciding between Davidovich or Albert Ramos (ranked 39th), who is also in bad form, with one win from his last six matches.