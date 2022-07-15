Davidovich is knocked out in straight sets by Báez at the Swedish Open The Costa del Sol tennis player put on a woeful performance and didn't give his opponent any real trouble

Alejandro Davidovich was knocked out of the Swedish Open on Thursday evening, as he was defeated 6-2 and 6-3 by Sebastian Báez in what was a below average performance by the Rincón de la Victoria local, who hardly made his opponent sweat.

After defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the Copa del Rey last week and putting on a good performance against Joao Sousa on Tuesday, expectations were high for Davidovich (ranked world 36th) to continue performing well in the clay court tournament.

What the Spaniard found in Báez (ranked 34th) was a particularly fast-paced and agressive player, who forces a very high rythmn on court that is very difficult to counter.

Argentine power

Despite standing at just 1.70 metres tall, the Argentine player had an incredibly accurate first serve (85%), while Davidovich struggled with his (47%). This gave Báez break points in each of the Spaniard's serves, except for the first one.

That made the match very difficult for the Rincón local, who made a more mistakes than usual and was far from his best version as the first set flew by.

The second set did see Davidovich pick up the pace and he showed signs of improvement. But an argument with the umpire at the end of the fifth game tipped the balance in Báez's favour and it distracted the Spaniard from the match.

That allowed the Argentinian to go 4-2 up, but Davidovich continued to argue with the umpire and not focus on the match, which ultimately led his opponent to seal the win.

Davidovich will play in the Hamburg European Open from next week before taking part in the Vienna Open, where he will be fourth seed and one of the favourites, as he continues searching for his maiden ATP tournament win.