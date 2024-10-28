Record number of participants turn out for annual press run in Malaga

The start line in front of La Rosaleda stadium.

Chus Heredia Malaga Monday, 28 October 2024, 13:03 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Over 1,400 runners gathered for Malaga’s seventh annual Carrera de la Prensa on a crisp, clear morning on Sunday, despite a forecast of rain.

Organised by the Asociación de la Prensa de Málaga press association, this year’s race highlighted the importance of press freedom and supported the Asociación de Voluntarios de Oncología Infantil (AVOI), with a portion of proceeds going towards their work with children battling cancer.

The seven-kilometre course, which began at La Rosaleda stadium and finished in front of the city hall, tested runners with steep initial climbs before leading downhill towards Malaga’s historic centre.

Winners

Triathlete Alejandro Cañas claimed first in the men’s division, finishing in under 21 minutes, followed by Ryan Haw and Sergio García Moreno (both Club de Atletismo Málaga).

In the women’s category, Belén Infantes Rojas (Club Atletismo Guadalhorce) took gold, completing the course in 24 minutes, with Isabel María Piñero (Bahía de Algeciras) and Tania Lorca placing second and third.

Among the journalists, the winners were Cristina López (gold), Rocío Monedero (silver) and Amelia Baena (bronze).

Solidarity

A parallel two-kilometre family-friendly solidarity walk began from Jardín de los Monos, drawing around 300 participants, including 100 children.

The race was backed by numerous sponsors, including the Malaga provincial authority (Diputación), Malaga city hall, El Corte Inglés and the Unicaja Foundation. Quirónsalud, meanwhile, provided defibrillators and ambulances, ensuring a safe event.

In a special ceremony prior to the prize-giving, Juan Carmona of Unidos Contra el Cáncer received a 2,000-euro cheque from Miguel Ángel Romero of Club Atletismo Málaga.