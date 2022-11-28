Canada beats Australia to win their first Davis Cup title in Malaga The Canadian side, led by Félix Auger-Aliassime, put on a stellar display and won the tie in the two singles matches

Canada won their maiden Davis Cup title after defeating Australia in the final played at Malaga's Martín Carpena sports arena on Sunday evening. The Canadians' performance saw them seal the tie in the two singles matches (6-2 and 6-4; 6-3 and 6-4).

The first step towards the title came after a dominating display by Dennis Shapovalov (ranked world number 18). The Canadian, who has had an inconsistent year, steamrolled Thanasi Kokkinakis (95th).

Shapovalov was playing with an intense rhythm that his opponent couldn't keep up with, taking a 4-0 lead in the opening set, before taking his time to close it out 6-2.

The following set was more challenging for the Canadian, but Kokkanakis' struggles to break the serve meant that there was no way back for him, and Canada took the first point of the tie as the set finished 6-4.

A class of his own

Félix Auger-Aliassime (6th) was up next for Canada and he had the task of sealing the tie and the title. The 22-year-old was already proving to be the best player of the tournament and he would be the one to seal the deal.

The Canadian and his opponent, Alex de Miñaur (24th), shared a brilliant opening set. They were both serving faultlessly, and Auger-Aliassime only got the first break in the eighth game to go 5-3 up, before converting the first set point.

Auger-Aliassime, who had avoided being broken throughout the tournament, carried his good form into the second set. An early break for the Canadian meant he was up 3-1 and made sure to win his service games to win the set (6-4) and the title for Canada.