Massey receives his prize. SUR
Golf

British golfer wins Long Driver European Tour event in Malaga

Cameron Massey claimed victory in the Spanish stage of the 2025 tour held at the Real Guadalhorce Club de Golf

SUR

Malaga

Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 17:43

British golfer Cameron Massey this week claimed victory in the Spanish stage of the Long Driver European Tour 2025, held at the Real Guadalhorce Club de Golf in Malaga.

Massey finished ahead of fellow Englishman James Brosnan, while Welsh competitor Bry Roberts took third place. The event also saw Will Philips record the longest drive of the tournament at 363 metres (397 yards), although this fell short of the standing world record of 425 metres (465 yards) set by England’s Luke Curtis in 2018.

The final drew hundreds of spectators, with 46 professionals and amateurs from across Europe taking part. Belgium’s Florent Roekaerts triumphed in the amateur category, while 16-year-old local player 'Paqueco' Muñoz won the junior title.

Guadalhorce Golf manager Ignacio Sánchez said hosting the event for a second year "has projected a brilliant image of our city and our club" ahead of the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open in November.

