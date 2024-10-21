Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The podium for the men's final on Sunday. Isidro González
Triathlon

British athlete claims World Triathlon Series title in dramatic Torremolinos finale

Alex Yee's victory in the Men's Elite final on Sunday marked the end of four days of intense competition in which over 5,500 athletes participated

Marina Rivas

Torremolinos

Monday, 21 October 2024, 14:34

The World Triathlon Series in Torremolinos concluded with a spectacular Men's Elite final on Sunday, marking a dramatic end to four days of intense competition. Over 5,500 athletes participated in the event, which has been described as one of the largest and most significant sporting events in the region’s history.

The final race saw British Olympic champion Alex Yee crowned as the new world champion, despite not winning the final race. New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde claimed first place, with Frenchman Léo Bergère taking second. Local hope, Alberto González, finished 19th.

The race kicked off with the swimming stage, where González started strong but dropped back, finishing the first leg in 30th place. Despite battling through difficult conditions in the water, he managed to climb to 19th during the cycling leg. However, he struggled to close the gap on the leading group, led by Bergère, Wilde and Australia’s Matt Hauser. Hauser’s crash disrupted the chasing pack, allowing the frontrunners to pull away further.

Wilde led the pack into the final stage, a gruelling run, and set a blistering pace that secured his victory with a time of 1:42:22. Bergère followed closely, while Yee, who had remained in contention throughout the race, delivered an extraordinary sprint finish to move from sixth to third place, securing the overall World Triathlon Championship title.

González, despite the crowd’s high hopes, was unable to challenge for a podium position. He later reflected on his performance, stating, "I didn’t finish as I would have liked, but my progress this year has been immense."

Success for Spain

Earlier in the competition, Spain’s paralympic team had a successful run, claiming two golds, two silvers and a bronze. Malaga’s Marta Pérez also stood out, winning the World Series in the 16-19 age group with a time of 1:14:11.

In the Women's Elite final, held on Saturday, French triathlete Cassandre Beaugrand took home the double crown, winning the world title after a strong performance that solidified her status as a dominant force in the sport. Spain’s Miriam Casillas finished a commendable fifth.

The event, however, was not without its sombre moments. On the opening day, two veteran athletes—one from Mexico, aged 79, and a 57-year-old Briton—tragically died after suffering heart attacks during their respective races.

Their deaths cast a shadow over the otherwise celebratory atmosphere as a record-breaking crowd helped Torremolinos place itself firmly on the international sporting map.

