Two athletes die while competing at World Triathlon championships on Costa del Sol

Juan Cano / Marina Rivas Malaga Thursday, 17 October 2024, 21:43

Two athletes have died while taking part in the World Triathlon event held this Thursday 17th October in Torremolinos. The deceased are a man from Great Britain and another from Mexico.

As SUR has learnt, one man died during the run, while the other became unwell during the swim.

The two athletes were not competing in the junior or under-23, elite (the absolute category) or paratriathlon disciplines, but in age group categories. This category makes up the bulk of the participation in any triathlon event, given that they are ordinary people, albeit with a good sporting background and even former athletes who decide to compete again. The age groups are divided into four-year age groups and, in the case of Torremolinos, the age groups are 90-94 in the men's category and 85-89 in the women's category. On Wednesday afternoon, the Sprint Age Group race, the shortest distance, was held.

It is with deep sadness that we can inform that two participants (one from Mexico; one from Great Britain) have died at the World Triathlon Torremolinos-Andalucía AG Sprint Distance World Championships, taking place today, October 17. Our deepest condolences go to their… pic.twitter.com/rp6JjlUEFB — World Triathlon (@worldtriathlon) October 17, 2024

Moments after the news, the World Federation issued a brief statement: "It is with deep sadness that we can report that two participants (one from Mexico and one from Great Britain) have passed away at the Torremolinos-Andalucia Triathlon World Championships, which took place on Thursday 17 October. Our deepest condolences to their respective families, friends, National Federations and the entire triathlon family. World Triathlon, the Spanish Federation and the local organising committee are in contact with their families to provide all the necessary support in these difficult and sad moments".