Axarquía swimming club claims national youth title

The swimmers pose with their medals.

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 15:31 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Club Natación Axarquía claimed the national title in the Infantil category at the Spanish Swimming Championship held in Sabadell, Catalonia.

The championship, hosted at the Can Llong facilities of Club Natación Sabadell, spanned from Thursday to Sunday and featured 246 clubs with over 750 swimmers from across Spain.

Overall, the Vélez-Málaga-based club scored 506 points, outperforming Club Natación Sabadell, who secured second place with 446 points, and third-placed Club Natación Churriana on 287 points.

The ten swimmers (one girl and nine boys) delivered an outstanding performance, winning a total of 10 individual medals: two golds, four silvers and four bronzes.

In the individual events, Luis Anaya shone with a gold in the 200m breaststroke, a silver in the 100m breaststroke, and bronzes in the 50m breaststroke and 200m medley. Óscar Lowe secured gold in the 1,500m freestyle, along with three silvers in the 400m medley, 800m freestyle and 200m butterfly.

Additionally, Juan Claudio Anselmo finished third in the 200m backstroke, and Miguel Ángel Chica secured third in the 800m freestyle.

The boys' 4x100m and 4x200m freestyle relay teams both finished as runners-up, too, contributing significantly to the team’s overall victory.

This achievement marks Club Natación Axarquía’s third consecutive national title, following previous wins in Madrid and Tarrasa.