Antequera put up strong fight in derby loss

Antonio J. Guerrero / Juan Ramón Padilla Malaga Monday, 4 March 2024, 14:17

Despite their best efforts against a well-drilled opponent, Antequera came away with nothing from the derby match against high-flying Cordoba at El Maulí on Sunday evening, losing 3-2.

Though the visitors took the lead through a close-range header from Antonio Casas in the 26th minute, Antequera looked the most likely to get the next goal. And so it proved: Luismi Redondo levelled the scores just after the break with a well-taken finish across goal.

However, Cordoba quickly regained the lead through Youssouf Diarra with a low strike from the edge of the box.

Then, after a missed chance by Luismi Gutiérrez, Cordoba extended their lead to 3-1 with Casas squeezing the ball through defender and keeper just eight minutes later.

Despite the setback, Antequera continued to press for opportunities in the final half-hour, making substitutions to bolster their attack, and Franck Fomeyem reduced the deficit with a back-post tap-in with just five minutes remaining.

In stoppage time, Ale Marín had a clear chance to score for Antequera but was denied by Cordoba keeper Carlos Marín, who ensured victory for his side.

Antequera sit just one place outside the Primera RFEF play-offs, five points adrift of fifth-placed Recreativo Huelva.

Marbella back on track?

In the division below, Marbella (third) secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Linense, reaffirming their promotion ambitions thanks to an Aitor Puñal header.

Their neighbours Estepona (sixth) broke their streak of three consecutive draws with a 3-1 victory against San Roque, despite playing with ten men from the 55th minute. They dominated the game, scoring through Omar Perdomo, Bonaldo and Rubén Mesa.

Rubén Mesa following his goal for Estepona. SUR

El Palo (17th), meanwhile, suffered another setback in their bid to escape relegation, losing to two second-half goals from Betis Deportivo.

Vélez (11th), amid news of new investors, couldn't keep a clean sheet despite a solid defensive performance and lost 1-0 to Águilas.

Derby drama

In Tercera RFEF, there was a lively atmosphere at El Pozuelo for the derby between Torremolinos (first) and Atlético Malagueño (fourth). In the end it was a thrilling 1-1 draw with both goals coming in the second half. A corner kick from Fran Castillo was headed in by Iker Burgos to give Torremolinos a 56th-minute lead. But shortly after, Chupete took advantage of some indecisive defending to head in the equaliser.

The Torremolinos players after getting the go-ahead goal in the derby. SUR

Torremolinos's title rivals Torre del Mar (third) couldn't capitalise on the dropped points, though, losing at home to Arenas Armilla (0-1) in a game highly influenced by strong winds.

In the battle for survival, it was a bad weekend for both Málaga City (14th) and Rincón (17th). Rincón lost 4-0 away at Almería B. They were already trailing 2-0 before the half-hour mark and after two red cards in the second half, they conceded two more in quick succession.

Meanwhile, Málaga City, playing in Torre del Mar on this occasion, lost 1-0 against Motril thanks to a Toni goal just before half time.