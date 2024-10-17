Marbella FC miss opportunity to go top with loss in provincial derby

Antonio J. Guerrero Antequera Thursday, 17 October 2024, 07:32 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Marbella FC missed a chance to go top of the Primera RFEF table on Wednesday night as Antequera secured a 3-1 victory in the provincial derby at El Maulí.

The game, rescheduled from matchday two, started evenly, with both sides creating clear chances. Antequera’s Álex Rubio nearly opened the scoring with a header following a corner kick, while Marbella’s Alberto Soto hit the post after an Antequera mistake.

That said, the visitors fell behind in the first half when Antequera capitalised on a penalty awarded after Topo was fouled in the box by Aitor Puñal. Marcelo dos Santos calmly slotted the ball into the left corner in the 37th minute, giving the home side a crucial 1-0 advantage.

In the second half, Marbella came out strongly, and their persistence paid off. Aitor Puñal redeemed himself for his earlier foul by levelling the score in the 61st minute, converting a well-placed cross from Ohemeng. Antequera’s defence was caught off guard, and the goal seemed to shift momentum in Marbella’s favour.

However, Antequera’s coach made crucial substitutions that turned the tide. Jonathan Biabiany and Elejalde entered the pitch, and their impact was immediate. In the 74th minute, Biabiany fired home after a defensive error from Marbella allowed Marcelo dos Santos to break through and create the opportunity.

Antequera quickly extended their lead when Elejalde, who had only just come on, added a third goal in the 80th minute, outpacing his defender and finishing with precision, sealing the victory for the home team.

Despite Marbella’s late push, including a disallowed goal for offside, Antequera held firm to secure all three points.

This win sees Antequera overtake Marbella in the standings, moving to fourth place on goal difference. Both teams sit level on 13 points after Antequera’s 1-1 draw with Mérida at the weekend and Marbella’s 4-1 home victory over nine-man Sevilla Atlético.