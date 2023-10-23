Antequera continue their fine form and move into the play-off places

Miguel Moreno / ADG / Juan Ramón Padilla Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Antequera moved into the Primera RFEF play-off places after securing a late win away in Melilla on Sunday.

The game featured few first-half chances, with both teams sizing each other up. Antequera dominated, but Melilla's defence held firm until the visitors made a host of second-half substitutions to inject some new energy.

Eventually, this led to the decisive moment when Antequera won a penalty in the 89th minute. Luismi scored, securing a well-deserved victory.

Having gone seven games without defeat and having secured three consecutive away wins, Antequera are now just five points and two places behind local rivals Malaga.

First defeat for Marbella

In the division below, Marbella remain top despite suffering their first defeat of the season: a 0-2 loss away at Balompédica Linense. Marbella struggled defensively throughout the first half and Aridane scored an early penalty. The definitive blow came before just halftime with a goal by Joao Pedro.

Neighbours Estepona (sixth), meanwhile, continue to go from strength to strength, securing their third win on the bounce - a 1-0 win over San Roque. They displayed strong defensive organisation on the rain-drenched field in Lepe and found the decisive goal in the second half via Rubén Mesa.

The El Palo players celebrate scoring against Betis Deportivo. J. R. Padilla

El Palo (11th) are also improving: they earned their first home win with a 2-0 victory over Betis Deportivo, who had arrived to Malaga undefeated. Javi López opened the scoring in the fifth minute before Santi Luque added the second with five minutes to go.

Elsewhere, Vélez (eighth) played out a 1-1 draw against Águilas, who took the lead with a free-kick by Ferrón in the 23rd minute. The equaliser came just before half time when Luismi scored a fantastic individual goal. The Axarquía side have now gone four consecutive matches without a win.

Torremolinos extend lead

Juventud de Torremolinos' status as favourites for promotion from Tercera RFEF received a new boost this weekend after they beat direct rivals Atlético Malagueño (sixth) away from home.

The Torremolinos squad following their win over Malaga's reserve team. J. Torremolinos

Fran Castillo opened the scoring with a fantastic long-range strike in the 38th minute, before Álex Camacho extended the lead. Santaella could only add a late consolation for Malaga's reserve team.

Torre del Mar, meanwhile, moved into the play-off places (fifth) with a 2-0 away win (their first of the season) against Arenas. Cervera scored both goals.

Elsewhere, Málaga City (seventh) pulled off a major upset, defeating second-placed Motril 2-0, with the Granada-based team conceding an own goal and gifting another to Luka Kameni, son of former Malaga goalkeeper Carlos.

Rincón, on the other hand, continue to struggle and are in the relegation zone (16th) after a goalless draw against Almería B. While Almería B posed a threat early in the match, Rincón grew stronger as the game progressed, and Adal had the two best scoring opportunities, with one of them hitting the crossbar in the 56th minute.