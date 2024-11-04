Antequera CF’s last-minute heroics extend unbeaten streak

ADG / Juan Ramón Padilla Malaga Monday, 4 November 2024, 14:40

In this weekend's local football action, Antequera CF extended their unbeaten streak to five games with a dramatic 1-1 draw against Yeclano on Saturday, salvaging a point in the 99th minute through a superb direct free-kick from Luismi Gutiérrez.

Despite their dominance early on, Antequera struggled to break down a resilient Yeclano, who capitalised on a fortunate break to take the lead near the half-hour mark. Serpeta's powerful left-footed strike bounced off the crossbar and into the net, leaving Antequera trailing.

Antequera pressed for an equaliser, but missed chances through Juanmi and Topo before the break. In a tense second half, Yeclano nearly doubled their lead, but Antequera held firm and were rewarded in the final seconds as Gutiérrez struck his free-kick into the bottom corner.

A win, and rivals Marbella having their fixture against Hércules suspended because of the devastating flooding, would have seen them briefly top their Primera RFEF group. Now, though, they must look to their next fixture at home against Ibiza.

Missed opportunities

In the division below, Estepona (fourth) and Juventud de Torremolinos (tenth) both missed out on victories at home despite taking the lead, settling instead for hard-fought draws.

In a top-of-the-table clash, Estepona took on Linares at the Marbella Football Center. Jorge García, in excellent form, put Estepona ahead in the 58th minute. However, their advantage was short-lived as Linares struck back seven minutes later with a stunning goal direct from a corner, curled in by David Alfonso.

Meanwhile, Torremolinos hosted Villanovense at El Pozuelo, and midfielder Fran Castillo continued his scoring streak with a brace, including a first-minute goal, taking advantage of a defensive lapse.

Zoom Fran Castillo on the scoresheet again. J. Torremolinos

The hosts led twice but ultimately had to settle for a 2-2 draw as their defensive frailties allowed the visitors to equalise, marking a missed opportunity to secure three points against a direct rival in the battle for survival.

Unbeaten run ends

In Tercera RFEF, meanwhile, Atlético Malagueño suffered their first defeat of the season in emphatic fashion, falling 4-0 away to Huétor Tájar. The league leaders struggled throughout, conceding twice in the opening 15 minutes and again in the closing stages, as Huétor Tájar capitalised on every chance. Despite the setback, Malaga's reserves retain the top spot, benefiting from Jaén's loss to Motril.

Elsewhere, Torre del Mar (fourth) celebrated a decisive 4-0 victory over Poli Almería, inspired by a hat-trick from midfielder Manu de la Lama. The home side broke their trend of narrow wins, with Pato also marking his return from injury by scoring Torre del Mar’s final goal, though they face a setback with Arturo ruled out for the season due to a serious knee injury.

In the other results, El Palo (eighth) shared the points with Torreperogil (1-1) after missing several scoring chances, and Marbellí (15th) managed a 2-2 draw against Málaga City (17th), with Miguel equalising in the 89th minute.

Mijas-Las Lagunas (ninth) also drew 0-0 in a goalless encounter with Torredonjimeno.