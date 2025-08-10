Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The two Malaga province teams will compete in the third tier this season. Juventud de Torremolinos
Football

Antequera CF and Juventud de Torremolinos join ticket price pact to boost away fan support

Eight clubs in Group II of Primera RFEF have agreed to cap away ticket prices at 15 euros to encourage greater travelling fan attendance

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Sunday, 10 August 2025, 13:47

Antequera CF and Juventud de Torremolinos are among eight clubs in Group II of the Primera RFEF, the third tier of Spanish football, that have reached an agreement to make away match tickets more affordable for visiting supporters.

The pact sets a maximum price of 15 euros for adult tickets in away fan sections, starting from the opening round of the 2025-26 season at the end of August. The clubs involved are Antequera, Juventud de Torremolinos, Sabadell, Villarreal B, Europa, Nàstic de Tarragona, Hércules and Teruel.

As part of the arrangement, the teams will also agree on the number of tickets allocated to travelling fans, aiming to improve accessibility and encourage more supporters to attend matches away from home.

The measure has been described as a step towards creating a friendlier and more connected football environment, with organisers hopeful it will strengthen ties between clubs and their fan bases.

According to the agreement, the initiative seeks to make the game more inclusive and to increase the presence of visiting fans in stadiums across the division.

