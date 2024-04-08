Another international podium for Malaga swimmer

Nacho Carmona Malaga Monday, 8 April 2024, 15:27 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Portugal Open, which took place in Coimbra over the weekend, proved to be a great success for Andalusian swimmers on the international stage, namely Malaga's María de Valdés, who claimed a bronze medal.

Third place in the 800 freestyle event, with a time of 8:45.82, adds to her significant list of recent achievements, including securing a spot at the Paris Olympic Games and winning silver at the World Championships in the 10-kilometre open water event.

Meanwhile, Pablo Ortega from Benalmádena narrowly missed out on a medal, finishing fifth in the 50-metre backstroke. Despite this, the 19-year-old continues to gain valuable experience with the national team.

As for the other Andalusians who received the call, Carlos Garach secured three gold medals, while Alba Vázquez triumphed in the 200 individual medley.

Ángela Martínez, who trains in Málaga, claimed gold in the 800 freestyle, silver in the 1,500 freestyle and bronze in the 400 freestyle.