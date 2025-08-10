Alejandro Davidovich named in Spain’s Davis Cup squad for Marbella clash despite fitness doubts

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Sunday, 10 August 2025, 13:34 Share

Spain will face Denmark in the Davis Cup qualifiers at the Puente Romano Tennis Club in Marbella on 13 and 14 September, with Malaga’s Alejandro Davidovich named in the squad despite recent physical issues.

Captain David Ferrer confirmed Carlos Alcaraz, Davidovich, Pedro Martínez and doubles specialist Marcel Granollers as his four selections, with a fifth player yet to be announced.

The tie will be played on clay, marking Spain’s first home Davis Cup series on their preferred surface in three years. It follows the US Open, raising questions about player fatigue and the swift change from hard courts to clay.

Speaking at the announcement, Ferrer expressed confidence in his chosen team: "I’m very happy with the players’ commitment and with the excitement in the team to get past Denmark, who we know will be a tough opponent with Holger Rune in the top ten. But we’re going to face it in the best way possible."

Strong campaign

Davidovich, currently ranked 18th in the world, has been enjoying the best season of his career but withdrew from his last two tournaments. In Toronto, he retired in the last 16 against Andrey Rublev, and in Cincinnati on Saturday, he left the court in the second set against Joao Fonseca despite leading by a set and 4-0.

Ferrer praised the Malaga player’s consistency, noting his top-20 standing in the ATP Race. He also warned that Denmark, who recently beat Serbia, boast strong depth with Rune, Elmer Moller and August Holmgren, all capable of performing well on clay.

The series will follow the traditional five-match format, with two singles on Saturday 13 September, and a doubles match followed by up to two further singles on Sunday 14.

Tickets are on sale through the Spanish Tennis Federation and El Corte Inglés, with Teledeporte broadcasting the matches.