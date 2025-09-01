Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

González, during the cycling stage. Triatlón España
Triathlon

Alberto González secures sixth place in France to confirm strong World Series form

The Malaga triathlete built on his recent SuperTri success in Chicago with another top finish as the best Spanish competitor in the Riviera event

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Monday, 1 September 2025, 17:16

Alberto González continued his strong run of results with a sixth-place finish in the latest World Triathlon Series event in the French Riviera on Sunday. The Malaga athlete crossed the line in 51 minutes and 30 seconds, only 17 seconds behind Brazilian Miguel Hidalgo, who took bronze.

González had arrived as the leading hope of the Spanish squad, popularly known as the Triarmada, and delivered on expectations. His performance followed victory at the SuperTri race in Chicago a week earlier, underlining that success as no one-off.

After beginning the season with a 32nd-place finish in Hamburg, he has risen sharply through results in the SuperTri circuit, where he currently leads the overall standings thanks to a fourth place and his Chicago gold.

In France, he started strongly, recording the third fastest swim behind eventual winner Matthew Hauser of Australia. Hauser maintained his dominance throughout to finish in 50:53. González slipped back slightly during the cycling stage but stayed with the chasing group before securing sixth place during the run.

The result marked his best finish in this year’s World Series and ranks among his strongest career performances at this level. He also finished as the top Spanish competitor, four places ahead of David Cantero, who clocked 52:06.

Spain and France were the only nations to have two athletes inside the top ten.

