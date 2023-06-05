Aalerud mounts epic final-stage fightback to win the Vuelta a Andalucía

The Costa del Sol, Serranía de Ronda and Sierra de Cádiz provided the backdrop for the final stage of what had been a predominantly Malaga-based race

Nacho Carmona

Katrine Aalerud (Movistar Team) managed to cut the 46 seconds that separated her from Tamara Dronova-Banabolina (Israel-Premier Tech Roland) on Sunday to take the yellow jersey and win the second edition of the women's Vuelta a Andalucía.

The final stage (Estepona-Castellar de la Frontera) proved to be a Norwegian double-header: stage victory went to Mie Bjorndal (Norway National Team), who won the sprint to the finish ahead of the overall winner, her compatriot Aalerud.

Despite competing for different teams, "we worked together to get to the finish line, because we know each other and we're from the same country," said Aalerud at the finish line.

Malaga province, a key component

The peloton, which soon stretched out and broke up before the halfway point, passed through the towns of Casares, Gaucín, Jimena de la Frontera and Guadiaro, among many others. The Costa del Sol, the Serranía de Ronda and the Sierra de Cádiz provided the backdrop for the final stage of what had been a predominantly Malaga-based race.

The second stage entered the province via the Axarquía, starting close to the coast, in Salobreña (Granada), and finishing in Cómpeta.

The third stage, meanwhile, set off from Nerja, finishing in the Guadalhorce valley town of Álora. The penultimate stage finished in the Costa del Sol area, running from Pizarra to Mijas.

For the final stage, however, Castellar de la Frontera became the epicentre at around 4pm with hundreds of fans enjoying the atmosphere at the finish where the best riders and the teams took the stage to collect their awards

Jessenia Meneses (Colombia Pacto por el Deporte) consolidated her position as the best climber with the mountains jersey and Alicia González (Movistar Team) as the best scorer in the flying goal classification. Dronova (Israel-Premier Tech Roland), who had been the leader, ended up having to console herself with the regularity award.

Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi won the award for the best team and Sara Martín, from Movistar, was the best Spanish rider of the five days.