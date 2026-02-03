Spain transphobia: 14 young people arrested for harassing trans person in Valencia

M. García Ontinyent Tuesday, 3 February 2026, 15:55 Share

The National Police in Valencia have arrested 14 young people between the ages of 15 and 20 for repeatedly humiliating and harassing a trans student in the town of Ontinyent.

The case dates back to 2024, when the suspects continuously verbaly and physicaly abused the victim in school and leisure spaces.

Police suspect the 14 young people, some of them minors, of hate crimes, breach of sentence, injuries and threats.

After numerous enquiries, the investigators identified and located the alleged perpetrators, one of whom has a record. The police released all but one of the suspects, who is currently staying at a juvenile detention centre, at the request of the juvenile prosecutor.