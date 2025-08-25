Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of Portitxol cove Juan Carlos Soler
112 incident

Young woman dies after being struck by propeller of boat after falling into sea off coast of Spain

The incident happened in a cove often frequented by people on yachts and small sailing boats attracted by the crystal clear waters and the natural beauty of this popular tourist spot

Juan Antonio Marrahí

Juan Antonio Marrahí

Valencia

Monday, 25 August 2025, 09:55

A 34-year-old woman died on the Costa Blanca in Spain on Friday after accidentally falling from a small pleasure boat and suffering various injuries after being struck underwater by the vessel's propeller.

The young victim suffered injuries to her face and neck, as well as polytraumatism. She went into cardiac arrest and finally died, as confirmed this Saturday by sources from the Valencia region's Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU).

The incident happened Friday evening, in the area of Cala Portitxol in Jávea (Xàbia), one of the tourist attractions of the Alicante coast and often frequented by yachts and small sailing boats attracted by the crystal clear waters or the natural beauty of this point on the coast. The CICU was alerted at around 7.42pm, after eyewitnesses on the boat alerted the 112 emergency services.

Apparently, other people on the vessel jumped into the water to help the woman and returned her to the boat. They then set course back to port, where emergency crews were dispatched to provide urgent assistance.

A basic Life support ambulance (SVB) and another from the emergency medical aid service (SAMU) were sent to the scene.

The woman suffered serious propeller wounds to the face and neck, polytrauma and cardiac arrest. The SAMU team performed advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres and managed to recover the victim during her transfer to Dénia Hospital. However, once at the hospital, the woman went into cardiac arrest again and later died.

The Guardia Civil is investigating the circumstances of the incident, although everything seems to indicate a tragic accident.

