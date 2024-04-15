Young man dies after being struck on head by church bell during fiesta in northeast of Spain

Javier Varela Madrid Monday, 15 April 2024, 13:00 Compartir Copiar enlace

There was a tragedy at the opening of the festivities in the Tarragona municipality of Pinell de Brai in the Catalonia region in the northeast of Spain at the weekend. A 30-year-old man died early on Saturday morning when he was struck on the head by a bell in the tower of the church of Sant Llorençen, during the Santa Magdalena pilgrimage, one of the town's festivities.

According to the Mossos d'Esquadra regional police force, the accident happened during what is known as the 'toc de ventar' - the ringing of the bells - prior to the pilgrimage, which was suspended when the death of the local resident was confirmed. The ringing of the bells is done by hand from 6am onwards.

"The victim and his family are originally from the village, although they lived outside" and knew this traditional celebration well and how to do it properly, explained the mayor of Pinell de Brai, Laura Vallespí, on TV3. She acknowledged that there had been some minor accidents previously, but nothing major, but said that from now on there will be changes in the ringing of the bells.

"It will have to be done in some other way. We are in a state of shock at the moment, but the Town Hall, Santa Magdalena association and the church will reevaluate it between us", said the mayor.

Three days of mourning

After being struck on the head, the young man was left unconscious, and a person with medical knowledge tried to revive him before the emergency medical services arrived, but they were unable to revive him either.

After the young man's death was confirmed, his body was taken down from the bell tower by members of the Generalitat's fire brigade. The Mossos d'Esquadra have opened an investigation, although everything suggests that it was an accident.

Three days of mourning have been decreed in the municipality, as well as the suspension of the events of the festival of Sant Magdalena, which culminated in a pilgrimage to the hermitage located in the Serra de Pàndols and a night procession.