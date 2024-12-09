Major outage of social media network X, leaving many users without access for hours

G. S. Malaga Monday, 9 December 2024, 11:56

The social media network X, formerly known as Twitter, has suffered a major outage in Spain that left many of its users without access to the platform for several hours since Sunday.

According to the Downdetector platform, most of the problems reported by users (72%) are related to website access. To a lesser extent, internet users reported issues with login problems (21%) and server connections (7%).

The outage appears to be specific to Spain, as there are no reports of problems in other countries. Most of the reported incidents, which started at around 7.30pm on Sunday, are in Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and Zaragoza.

The majority of the problems recorded have occurred when accessing the social media network, owned by tycoon Elon Musk, from a computer, while the platform continued to function normally from mobile devices.