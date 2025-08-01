Kickboxer and bouncer beat man to death and take his body to police station in Spain

Laura Bautista Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Friday, 1 August 2025, 13:04 Share

A National Police station in Santa Cruz de Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands received a shocking visit in the early hours of the morning, when two men parked outside, with a corpse in the back seat showing obvious signs of a violent death.

El Día reported the incident, stating that kickboxing fighter Moisés Baute was the first of the two perpetrators who handed themselves in. The other person involved is the bouncer of a club in the centre of Tenerife.

Another man was reportedly brutally beaten by the pair during the deadly brawl. He has been hospitalised and there is no information about his state for the moment.

According to El Día, the dispute was initiated as a settling of scores for drug-trafficking and the victim knew his murderers.

The deceased's partner had reported him missing the previous evening. His whereabouts were unknown until the detainees went to the police station with the body.

Homicide investigators are trying to determine whether the victim and assailants met on the night of the incident and whether it was an illegal detention (kidnapping) with torture or a fight.

The belief is that the two detainees went to the police station to turn themselves in in order to benefit from mitigating circumstances and reduced sentences. Baute already has a criminal record, which includes theft of narcotic substances from other drug-traffickers and intimidation by order. In November 2023, he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for coercing a business owner to withdraw a debt claim related to real estate dealings.