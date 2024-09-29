This hotel in Madrid is the only one in Spain to be listed in 'The World's 50 Best Hotels 2024' ranking

Laura Pintos Madrid Sunday, 29 September 2024, 08:31 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Four Seasons in Madrid has been voted one of the top 50 hotels in the world in 'The World's 50 Best Hotels 2024' awards. The five-star hotel is in 32nd place this year, having dropped eight places from the 24th place it achieved in 2023. It is the only Spanish hotel, as the Six Senses Ibiza has fallen off the list, which is headed by a hotel in Thailand.

Capella Bangkok has been voted the best hotel in 2024. The hotel - which was ranked 11th last year - is made up of apartment-sized villas and suites. The hotel designs exquisite complimentary activities customised for its guests and features the gastronomic input of chef Mauro Colagreco. It has overtaken Italy's Passalacqua, located on the shores of Lake Como, which is now in second place. In third place is the Rosewood Hong Kong, which was then second. The third in 2023, the Four Seasons Bangkok, now falls to 14th place.

The awards ceremony was held on 17 September in London, the headquarters of the organisation that awards the '50 Best' to hotels, restaurants and bars.

'The World's 50 Best Hotels 2024' includes establishments in up to 35 destinations around the world. According to the British organisation, its 580 anonymous inspectors travel the globe testing the best. In this 2024 list, the countries with the most award-winning hotels are Thailand, France, Italy and Mexico, closely followed by Japan and the United States.

The Spanish winner

The Four Seasons in Madrid is located in the Canalejas centre, a few steps away from Puerta del Sol, where the luxury shops of Galerías Canalejas, a food court with around 20 different gastronomic proposals and exclusive residences are also located.

It opened in September 2020, signalling the arrival of numerous five-star hotels in the Spanish capital. On its top floor is the Dani Brasserie restaurant owned by chef Dani García, which also has a rooftop terrace with views.

Four Seasons - which has more than a hundred hotels around the world and counts Bill Gates among its current owners - was founded in 1961 in Canada by the then architect and builder Isadore Sharp.

This is the complete list of the 50 best hotels in the world in 2024, in which there are 15 new entries:

1 Capella Bangkok (Bangkok) (was 11 in 2023)

2 Passalacqua (Moltrasio, Italy) (down 1 place)

3 Rosewood Hong Kong (Hong Kong) (down 1 place)

4 Cheval Blanc (Paris, France) (up from 34)

5 The Upper House (Hong Kong) (low 1)

6 Raffles Singapore (Singapore) (stopover from 17)

7 Aman Tokyo (Tokyo) (was 5 in 2023)

8 Soneva Fushi (Maldives) (low 1)

9 Atlantis The Royal (Dubai) (up from 44)

10 Nihi Sumba (Wanokaka, Indonesia) (previously 18)

11 Claridge (London, United Kingdom) (previously 16)

12 Mandarin Oriental Bangkok (Bangkok, Thailand) NEW ENTRY

13 Raffles London at The Owo (London, England) NEW ENTRY

14 Four Seasons Bangkok (Chao Phraya River, Bangkok) (ex No. 3)

15 Hôtel de Crillon (Paris, France) (up from 50)

16 Chablé Yucatán (Chocholá, Mexico) (down three places)

17 Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc (Antibes, France) (up from 33)

18 Maroma (Riviera Maya, Mexico) NEW ENTRY

19 Four Seasons Firenze (Florence, Italy) (down 10 places)

20 Borgo Santandrea (Amalfi, Italy) NEW ENTRY

21 Desa Potato Head (Bali, Indonesia) (up from 40)

22 Bulgari Tokyo (Tokyo, Japan) NEW ENTRY

23 The Lana (Dubai) NEW ENTRY

24 Rosewood São Paulo (São Paulo, Brazil) (up three places)

25 The Calile (Brisbane, Australia) (down from 12)

26 The Siam (Bangkok) (up from 42)

27 Park Hyatt Kyoto (Kyoto, Japan) (raise three)

28 Mount Nelson, Cape Town, South Africa NEW ENTRY

29 One&Only Mandarina (Puerto Vallarta) (Falls from 8)

30 The Carlyle (New York, United States) NEW ENTRY

31 La Mamounia (Marrakech, Morocco) (falls from 6)

32 Four Seasons Madrid (Madrid, Spain) (low from 24)

33 Capella Singapore (Singapore) (was 28)

34 Four Seasons at The Surf Club (Florida, USA) NEW ENTRY

35 Hotel Bel-Air (Los Angeles) NEW ENTRY

36 Eden Rock (St. Barths) (up from 41)

37 Aman New York (New York, USA) (falls from 25)

38 Royal Mansour (Marrakech, Morocco) (falls from 23)

39 Amangalla Galle (Sri Lanka) (went 38)

40 Le Bristol (Paris, France) (falls from 29th)

41 Gleneagles (Auchterarder, United Kingdom) (down from 32)

42 Castello Di Reschio (Lisciano Niccone, Italy) NEW ENTRY

43 Sujan Jawai (Rajasthan, India) NEW ENTRY

44 Singita Lodges (Kruger National Park, South Africa) (falls from 15)

45 Six Senses Zhigy Bay (Oman) NEW ENTRY

46 The Connaught (London, UK) (down from 22nd)

47 The Brando (Teiaroa, French Polynesia) NEW ENTRY

48 Hotel Esencia (Tulum, Mexico) (falls from 19)

49 The Tasman (Hobart, Australia) NEW ENTRY

50 Kokomo Private Island (Fiji) NEW ENTRY