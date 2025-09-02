Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Employment

An employee's crash on his way home is ruled a work-related accident, despite riding an electric scooter on a prohibited road

An insurance company challenged the original judgment, but it has now been ratified by a High Court in Spain

Susana Zamora

Susana Zamora

Malaga

Tuesday, 2 September 2025, 14:02

The High Court of Justice in Castilla y León has ruled that a kitchen assistant who fell off his scooter and fractured his tibia and fibula on his way home suffered a work-related accident. The High Court of Justice of Castilla y León ruled in the worker's favour after rejecting the appeal filed by the insurer Ibermutua in a case which was first heard in a court in Burgos.

His claim was that the accident should be classified as a common illness and not an accident at work and that the electric scooter was not a suitable means of transport for use on the BU-504 road, an interurban road on which, according to Spain's general traffic regulations. It is prohibited and, furthermore, it was "recklessness" on the part of the worker, which broke the work-related connection of the incident.

However, the court did not agree with this argument. "The simple infringement of traffic regulations does not in itself imply the appearance of reckless conduct classified as reckless, as it is obvious that not all of them have the same scope and intensity". In their assessment of the facts, the courts stated that there was no evidence to show that the employee consciously took an unnecessary risk.

For the magistrates, the only infringement found was that the worker was using his scooter on a prohibited route. "There is no evidence that the route followed was unusual or how the accident occurred. Specifically, there is no evidence that the road conditions were decisive or even minimally relevant in causing the accident, nor what influence the worker's driving had beyond the fact that he was driving on a forbidden road. In short, there was no evidence that the conditions and nature of that road were causally linked, directly or indirectly, to the origin and manner of the accident or that they entailed a serious and imminent risk," the ruling said.

In short, the ruling stated that the worker's conduct, "although reprehensible", is still a "simple" infringement of traffic regulations, but does not causally determine the accident and, therefore, "does not break its relationship with the work".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Access to popular Costa del Sol beauty spot set to be improved
  2. 2 Eastern Costa del Sol town to install more CCTV cameras
  3. 3 Gibraltar Post Office halts goods mail to United States after Donald Trump issues executive order
  4. 4 Gibraltar trials hybrid London-style taxis in environmental initiative drive
  5. 5 Juventud de Torremolinos suffer chaotic debut in football third tier
  6. 6 Charity padel tournament to support children with cancer on the Costa del Sol
  7. 7 International couturier to host charity fashion show lunch in aid of Age Concern Marbella
  8. 8 VAR drama as Antequera CF play out goalless thriller in season opener
  9. 9 Residents complain of illegal campers at Costa del Sol beauty spot
  10. 10 New champions crowned as Fuengirola hosts another successful Spanish beach volleyball championship

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish An employee's crash on his way home is ruled a work-related accident, despite riding an electric scooter on a prohibited road

An employee&#039;s crash on his way home is ruled a work-related accident, despite riding an electric scooter on a prohibited road