Woman stung by scorpion in Madrid hotel room rushed to hospital

Tuesday, 30 September 2025

Police in Alcorcón, Madrid, have reported through their social media that a woman had to be taken to hospital after being stung by a scorpion in a hotel in the city.

According to the officers, the hotel reported the incident and gave the guest first aid while waiting for the emergency services to arrive. The woman was then taken to a hospital in the city to receive further medical attention.

The initial investigation suggests that the scorpion may have been inside her luggage, although how it got there has not yet been confirmed.

Most scorpions in Europe are not deadly but their stings can cause severe pain, swelling, redness and in some cases, allergic reactions or complications in vulnerable people (children, the elderly or people with health problems).

In tropical or desert areas there are more dangerous species whose venom can affect the nervous system and can be life-threatening without immediate medical attention.

If stung, go to a medical centre or call the emergency services immediately. Stay calm and limit movement of the affected area, wash the wound with soap and water and apply a cold compress to reduce pain and swelling.

Spanish police say that although such occurrences are rare in this country, it is advisable to check luggage after travelling to areas where scorpions or other potentially dangerous animals are present.