Countless cars remain piled up in streets, garages, roads and on railway tracks. E.P.
Woman miraculously pulled alive from car after being trapped for three days since flash flooding hit Valencia
Civil Protection volunteers heard the cries for help from the woman who could not get out of her vehicle because others were piled on top of it

Sara Bonillo

Valencia

Saturday, 2 November 2024, 21:02

One person has been rescued alive three days after the flash flooding from the 'Dana' storm which has devastated the Valencia region of Spain. This news was communicated, visibly moved, by the head of the Civil Protection group of Moncada, Martín Pérez, to the volunteers working with them on Saturday. "After three days we have found a person alive inside a car", he began, before he was interrupted by a wave of applause.

Yesterday, when the vehicles that were obstructing the Benetúser area were being removed, was when the Civil Protection volunteers heard the cries of a woman calling for help. The woman was rescued and handed over to the medical services for treatment, it was reported in the El Meridiano newspaper. The woman had been trapped in her car for three days after she was caught in the flood. There were many other cars piled on top of her vehicle and she could not get out.

As the days go by, the death toll continues to rise and now exceeds 200. Soldiers from Spain's military emergency unit (UME) found three bodies in the Mercat car park in Algemesí on Friday, and the bodies of a married couple and their baby were found on the CV-424 road between Godelleta and Chiva.

At the moment, the priority of the emergency services is to find the people who are still missing. Dozens of drivers were trapped in their vehicles and other people were swept away by the floods, but their bodies have still not been found.

On Friday, the president of the Generalitat regional government, Carlos Mazón, said that it was not yet possible to give a figure for the number of people missing, as it would be "misleading".

