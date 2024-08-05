Woman arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing husband during argument on Spain's Costa Blanca

Entrance to the property that leads to the house, a holiday rental, where the alleged crime took place.

A woman, 49, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband, 45, to death in the presence of their three children at a rented holiday home in Orihuela Costa (Alicante province) early on Friday morning, 2 August.

The Guardia Civil are investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing, which took place in a property located in the area known as Rancho Blanco, between the municipalities of Orihuela and Torrevieja. The family, from Norway, had been in Spain since the beginning of the summer.

According to initial reports from those investigating the incident, the couple were having an argument at the time during which they attacked each other, and she used a knife with which she apparently fatally wounded her husband.

This stabbing could have been in self-defence, according to sources close to the case, as it was apparently the woman herself who called 112 emergency services to inform them of what had happened. The call was made shortly after half past one in the morning and the Guardia Civil were made aware of the incident a few minutes later.

The woman is suspected of homicide in the context of domestic violence although, according to police sources, she has no previous convictions domestic violence incidents in Spain. Despite this, the Guardia Civil are investigating whether there could be a previous record of this nature in her country of origin.

The woman is being treated for injuries sustained during the confrontation with her husband, although her life is not in danger, official sources state. The three children are currently in the care of the authorities.

The Guardia Civil from Pilar de la Horadada are in charge of the case and are currently preparing for the proceedings that will be presented to the courts in Orihuela.