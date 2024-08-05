Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Entrance to the property that leads to the house, a holiday rental, where the alleged crime took place. EVA MOYA
Woman arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing husband during argument on Spain&#039;s Costa Blanca
Domestic violence

Woman arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing husband during argument on Spain's Costa Blanca

The arrested woman, from Norway, was also injured, having reportedly used a knife to defend herself as they fought at a holiday home in Orihuela in front of their three children

M. J. Escobedo

Monday, 5 August 2024, 14:43

Opciones para compartir

A woman, 49, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband, 45, to death in the presence of their three children at a rented holiday home in Orihuela Costa (Alicante province) early on Friday morning, 2 August.

The Guardia Civil are investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing, which took place in a property located in the area known as Rancho Blanco, between the municipalities of Orihuela and Torrevieja. The family, from Norway, had been in Spain since the beginning of the summer.

According to initial reports from those investigating the incident, the couple were having an argument at the time during which they attacked each other, and she used a knife with which she apparently fatally wounded her husband.

This stabbing could have been in self-defence, according to sources close to the case, as it was apparently the woman herself who called 112 emergency services to inform them of what had happened. The call was made shortly after half past one in the morning and the Guardia Civil were made aware of the incident a few minutes later.

The woman is suspected of homicide in the context of domestic violence although, according to police sources, she has no previous convictions domestic violence incidents in Spain. Despite this, the Guardia Civil are investigating whether there could be a previous record of this nature in her country of origin.

The woman is being treated for injuries sustained during the confrontation with her husband, although her life is not in danger, official sources state. The three children are currently in the care of the authorities.

The Guardia Civil from Pilar de la Horadada are in charge of the case and are currently preparing for the proceedings that will be presented to the courts in Orihuela.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Head-on collision on A-356 in Malaga province on Saturday claims the lives of four people
  2. 2 Good progress made on Costa del Sol desalination plant
  3. 3 Police chase teenage motorcycle riders without licence through Costa del Sol town
  4. 4 FIESTA Marbella cancels entire concert programme with exception of Pete Tong gig
  5. 5 The seaside town in Andalucía where the course of Second World War was changed
  6. 6 Child with autism found safe and well after bar staff discover him on Costa del Sol beach
  7. 7 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz comes up just short in battle for Olympic gold
  8. 8

    Learning from past mistakes
  9. 9 'I want to take the bed I sleep in back with me to the Sahara'
  10. 10 Double victory for Malaga in the prestigious Copa del Rey sailing championships

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad