Woman dies in Madrid after falling from tenth floor with her three-year-old twins, both fighting for their lives in hospital

Doménico Chiappe Tuesday, 9 December 2025, 17:30 Share

A woman died on Saturday, 6 December, at the age of 48, after jumping from the tenth floor of the building in Madrid where she had been living for eight or ten years. Her twins, who had recently turned three, fell with her and they have been admitted to hospital in serious condition. According to the police, the woman took her own life and there are no indications of external violence.

The incident happened around 9am in the district of Ciudad Lineal. The woman, L., died upon impact with the ground. The two children - one fell on the grass, near their mother, while the other was found on the pavement - survived the fall, but their condition is serious. They were discovered by neighbours.

The twins, I. and D., had just turned three the day before. In the afternoon on Friday, they had been playing in the communal areas in the neighbourhood. According to neighbours, they are "funny", "cute", well dressed and well fed.

L.'s parents would occasionally go to the flat to lend a hand. Her neighbours described her as "reserved", "normal" and "petite", especially when seen walking with the double pram. They all expressed their shock. One of them covered her body with a brown blanket when they found her.

The National Police consider the case "closed". "She decided to take her own life accompanied by her two children," a police source says. There are no signs of any kind of violence, so the involvement of another person and gender-based violence are ruled out.

The woman was of Spanish origin. Her neighbours reported that they had never seen her with a partner and her relationship status is unknown. The identity of the children's father is also unknown.