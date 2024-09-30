Woman dies after being hit and gored while crossing enclosure at bullfighting event in Spain

S. V. Valencia Monday, 30 September 2024, 09:48 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A 60-year-old woman died on Sunday afternoon in Spain during the 'bous al carrer' event in a Valencian town during the bullfighting events marking the local festivities in Enguera. The victim was moving from one area to another inside the enclosure when the bull hit her at high speed. Some eyewitnesses of the incident attributed the risky manoeuvre of the local resident to "absent-mindedness", according to Europa Press.

After the brutal impact, the local woman was left unconscious on the ground. Some sources pointed to a goring to the side, specifically to the armpit area. In addition, she suffered a considerable blow to the head when she hit the ground. Other participants in the fiesta came to her aid and carried her away from the danger area.

The medical staff could do nothing to save her life and the woman died while being taken by ambulance to the Lluís Alcanyís Hospital in Xàtiva, according to health sources.

The Enguera Town Council immediately announced the suspension of the bullfighting events scheduled for the remainder of Sunday and Monday and of the parade and 'mascletá' on Monday. Likewise, next Saturday's processions were suspended as a sign of respect. However, fireworks at the San Miguel castle were scheduled to be released on Sunday in memory of the deceased.

For their part, the regional Department of Justice and the Interior announced that, "in consideration" and as a "sign of respect" for the death of the woman it had decided to postpone the act of constitution of the working commission for the elaboration of the new decree of Bous al Carrer, which was scheduled for this Monday.

This is one of the 30 measures announced by the president of the Generalitat in the general policy debate, the ultimate aim of which was to reinforce the safety of these events, which are always an extremely high-risk activity. Among the challenges are improving the control of minors and reducing the formalities for organisers.