Wife of Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez formally investigated for embezzlement

The judge investigating the wife of the prime minister for possible offences has decided to add to the charges by formally investigating Begoña Gómez for embezzlement. This latest line of inquiry relates to the 2018 hiring of her advisor, Cristina Álvarez, who was employed on a public salary but is suspected of giving regular personal private support to Gómez. Investigating judge Juan Carlos Peinado has now summoned Gómez to testify on September 11 and Álvarez a day earlier.

Gómez was already under formal investigation for alleged crimes including influence peddling, business corruption and unauthorised use of a brand. The new charge stems from a ruling by a Madrid court and the legal argument that both women could legally be considered public officials, given Gómez's leadership of a publicly funded academic chair at Madrid's top Complutense University.

The judge also cited their prior friendship, suggesting that Álvarez's appointment may have served Gómez's private interests using public resources, facilitated through the institutional power of the prime minister's office.

The case currently includes four lines of investigation: alleged influence peddling in favor of businessman Juan Carlos Barrabés, management of the Complutense academic programmes, improper use of software from the university, and the hiring of Álvarez as a personal advisor.

Sources in the PM's office continue to say that the investigation is a witch hunt with no basis.