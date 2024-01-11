Why do we ask for the acceptance of cookies?

SUR in English Malaga Thursday, 11 January 2024, 10:21 Compartir Copiar enlace

In response to new European data protection regulations, this website asks readers accessing its content for the first time whether or not they give their express consent to the installation of cookies on their computers. These files are used to track the user's browser activity while respecting the user's anonymity. They enhance the browsing experience by, among other things, suggesting content to readers based on their tastes and interests and allowing us to offer useful and effective advertising.

The financing of digital media is still heavily dependent on advertising revenue. Advertisers only invest in media where their advertising performs well and this effectiveness is directly related to the ability to personalise campaigns. The key information is the area from where the browser connects and the sites that have been previously viewed. This information is also very important to control the number of views that a reader can receive from the same campaign in order not to spoil their experience.

Readers of this newspaper will therefore now have to make a choice. By explicitly consenting to cookies, readers will still be able to access the full range of content and see more effective advertising. Those who reject the installation of cookies, on the other hand, will have to pay 3.99 euros a month to access the website in a depersonalised way, in which there will be no suggestions of content of interest to them, nor targeted advertising to better meet their needs.

The new requirement responds to the Spanish Data Protection Agency's update of its guide to adapt Spanish websites to the EU framework. This, as France, Italy and Germany have already implemented, aims to improve transparency and "avoid misleading patterns on social networks" by allowing users to accept or reject these cookies, giving consumers a valid alternative in case they prefer not to give their consent to the trackers.

The key points to the new requirement

What are cookies?

These are small files that are installed on the user's computer or mobile device to anonymously track their activity and thus provide a better experience and personalisation of the content and advertising presented on the website.

Is activity monitoring anonymous?

The user's browsing of this newspaper's website always preserves their anonymity. The cookie only recognises whether that browser has previously visited similar content on the same website or whether it has already received a specific advertising campaign in order to respond in an automated way with specific actions that can improve the user's consumer experience.

What are the changes?

The user retains control over their data. With this new update, readers who now refuse cookies will have to pay 3.99 euros per month to access the same content as consenting readers, albeit with a reduced experience.

Why the changes?

The changes came into effect during the first week of January in compliance with European Directive 02/2022 issued by the European Data Protection Committee and endorsed by the Data Protection Agency.

What do I have to do?

If you have not previously accepted the consent to install cookies on this website, you will see a legal notice informing you of the new EU regulations and the alternatives. By accepting the cookies, nothing will change. If you refuse to accept the personalisation, the system will offer you the alternative of paying ContentPass to continue reading the information from this newspaper.

Has this been introduced anywhere else?

Yes, this update of European legislation has already taken place in other EU countries. With this new requirement from the Spanish Data Protection Agency, Spain now adopts the same model applied in Germany, France and Italy.