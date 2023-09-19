When is the next time clocks change and do I have to set them an hour forward or back?

SUR Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

On 23 September (at 8.50am, to be precise), autumn 2023 will officially begin throughout the northern hemisphere, including Spain, according to calculations by the National Astronomical Observatory of the National Geographic Institute (IGN). However, we will have to wait a few more days to change the time on our clocks again.

Although both the European Parliament and the Commission have spoken out in favour of eliminating time changes in the future, there is still no final decision on the matter. Therefore, as indicated by Spain's IGN, the traditional time change on the last Sunday in October will remain in force for 2023. On that day, on 29 October , at 3am mainland time, the clocks will be put back one hour to 2am. In the Canary Islands, 2am will be changed to 1 am. With the time change, the clocks are set back to gain daylight hours and to comply with energy saving requirements.

Early autumn is the time of year when the length of the day shortens most rapidly. At Spanish mainland latitudes, the sun rises more than a minute later in the morning than the previous day and sets more than a minute earlier in the evening. As a result, at the beginning of autumn, the amount of time the sun is above the horizon drops by almost three minutes each day.