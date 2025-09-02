Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Weather

What will the weather be like in Spain this autumn: Aemet gives a preview of the forecast

The state agency has advanced its first predictions for the coming months at the start of the new meteorological season

SUR

Malaga

Tuesday, 2 September 2025, 09:41

The summer of 2025 in Spain has bid farewell and left behind one of the two warmest peak holiday seasons, together with that of 2022, since 1961, with one or two degrees above normal, as confirmed on Monday by the state meteorological agency (Aemet), based on provisional data.

The news came as meteorological autumn began on 1 September, a season which is also expected to be warmer than normal, as the state body has advanced its first forecast for the coming months. According to the Aemet outlook, the most likely trend is that it will be a season with above-normal temperatures throughout the country.

There is a 60-70% probability that this autumn weather will be warmer than normal, compared to a 10% probability that it will be colder on the Spanish mainland and in the Balearic Islands. With regard to the Canary Islands, these figures stand at a 50% probability of it being warmer compared to a 20% probability of the autumn being colder than normal.

Regarding rainfall, there is a 45% chance that autumn will be less rainy than normal in the west and centre of the country, as well as in the Canary Islands, compared to a 20% chance that rainfall will be above normal in these areas, while for the east of the Spanish mainland and the Balearic Islands there is no clear trend.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Gibraltar Post Office halts goods mail to United States after Donald Trump issues executive order
  2. 2 Eastern Costa del Sol town to install more CCTV cameras
  3. 3 Access to popular Costa del Sol beauty spot set to be improved
  4. 4 Juventud de Torremolinos suffer chaotic debut in football third tier
  5. 5 Charity padel tournament to support children with cancer on the Costa del Sol
  6. 6 International couturier to host charity fashion show lunch in aid of Age Concern Marbella
  7. 7 VAR drama as Antequera CF play out goalless thriller in season opener
  8. 8 Alberto González secures sixth place in France to confirm strong World Series form
  9. 9 Marbella FC complete thrilling comeback to secure opening-day win

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish What will the weather be like in Spain this autumn: Aemet gives a preview of the forecast

What will the weather be like in Spain this autumn: Aemet gives a preview of the forecast