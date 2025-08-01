Watch ads or pay more: the change coming to Netflix with elimination of its 'Basic Plan'

Almudena Nogués Malaga Friday, 1 August 2025, 13:19 Share

Netflix has confirmed a change that it had already announced last year: the elimination of the basic subscription as of September. The cheapest plan (9.99 euros, since the last price increase last October) has actually not been available for new subscribers for some months, although those who already had contracts could maintain it until now.

As of the September billing date, those with a 'basic' subscription will immediately be upgraded to the 'standard' subscription with ads, which is three euros cheaper than the 'basic'. For those who prefer to watch without interruptions, the alternative is to pay 13.99 euros per month and have no ads.

Netflix announced this change to its customers via email. The message stated that this change actually saves 30% with the 'standard' with ads. The platform has promised that those ads will be just "a few brief announcements: designed not to interrupt any important scenes". "We just wanted to make sure you're aware of the changes coming soon. Your Basic subscription will no longer be available and the new Standard subscription with ads for 6.99 euros will start automatically on your billing date," reads the email.

With the definitive elimination of the basic subscription, Netflix's offer in Spain from September onwards will be as follows: Standard with ads (6.99 euros), Standard (13.99 euros) and Premium (19.99 euros). Nothing changes for new subscribers who, for the last few months, have only had access to these three packages.