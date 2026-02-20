Spain's wage gap stagnates with women working for free around 45 days per year

The wage gap in Spain has stagnated for several years, with men earning 5,150 euros more than women per year on average. According to a report by the CSIF union, if this rate of a 20% difference is maintained, the gap will not close earlier than "in four decades".

CSIF Secretary of Equality Eva Fernández says that the gap has only narrowed by 0.48% over the past year. This means that women in Spain worked for free for a month and a half" in 2025.

These figures reflect the precariousness of women's employment in both the private and the public sector, with a slight difference of 10% in favour of the former.

In some sectors such as healthcare, this figure rises to 23.7%. Data from the National Institute of Statistic's active population survey (EPA) proves "the discrimination suffered by women". "This is evidence that public policies are not working and that the government is responsible," CSIF says.

According to the union, the government is responsible for not complying with the obligation to draw up equality plans. This lack of guidelines has repercussions, especially in local councils.

Structural problem

However, this difference in payment rights between the sexes is not exclusive to the public or private sector. It is, instead, structural to the Spanish labour market. "Many women sacrifice their professional careers to take care of their families," Fernández says.

According to the latest EPA, in the fourth quarter of 2025, there were 368,100 more women than men with a temporary contract. When measured in terms of part-time work, the figure is three times higher than for men - a trend that has continued for the seventh consecutive year.

In the same vein, the number of women working part-time to care for family members stands at 383,100, while for men it is 31,700. "In other words, for every man who has does this, there are 12 women," CSIF member Pedro Poves says.

The gap does not stop there, as women also take the majority of leave of absence to care for children or family members. In other words, eight out of ten applications in 2025 were from women, according to Social Security data.

CSIF is concerned not only about the numbers but also about the perception that women should be the ones to work less before their children start school. At least this is what 46% of subjects surveyed by CIS believe.

To advance the closing of the gap, CSIF proposes the creation of a trade union delegate specialised in equality and gender-based violence in both the private and public sectors.