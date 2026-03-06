Spain's gender wage gap will take 23 years to close

Cristina Cándido Friday, 6 March 2026, 16:04 Share

International Women's Day is just around the corner, but even in 2026 the gender wage gap in Spain persists. According to a report from the Ministry of Finance, it will take 23 years for it to completely close.

Women earn on average 5,156 euros less than men per year, although the gap doubles to 10,017 euros for those over 65. To reach men, women would have to earn 23.2 per cent more.

Despite long-term progress and the narrowing of the gap by 52.1 per cent since 1999, in the short term the absolute gap has increased by 64 euros year-on-year due to the general increase in wages.

Precariousness continues to being a decisive factor: almost 4.2 million female workers (42.9 per cent of those in employment) did not exceed the minimum wage in 2024. They represent 55 per cent of the lowest earners in Spain.

Motherhood and caregiving widen the gap

Motherhood and care for family members are two factors that aggravate gender differences. The gap widens at stages of working life that are more closely linked to child-rearing and caring for family members. The wage gap doubles between the ages of 36 and 45 (22.3 per cent) and increases again after the age of 65, when it reaches 55.6 per cent.

The glass ceiling remains intact. The biggest gap is in the financial and insurance sector: 16,614-euro difference per year, especially in the 45-65 age group. Next come information and communications (8,138 euros) and business services (7,353 euros).

On the other hand, construction and wage-earning activities have the smallest wage gap (1,453 euros). The gap in social services and other sectors with a higher female presence is small at the age of 25, but it reaches 42 per cent when workers reach the age of 65.