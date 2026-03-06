Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Demonstration in Seville against the pay gap EP
Equality

Spain's gender wage gap will take 23 years to close

Women earn on average 5,156 euros less than men per year and the difference doubles to 10,017 euros for the over 65s

Cristina Cándido

Cristina Cándido

Friday, 6 March 2026, 16:04

International Women's Day is just around the corner, but even in 2026 the gender wage gap in Spain persists. According to a report from the Ministry of Finance, it will take 23 years for it to completely close.

Women earn on average 5,156 euros less than men per year, although the gap doubles to 10,017 euros for those over 65. To reach men, women would have to earn 23.2 per cent more.

Despite long-term progress and the narrowing of the gap by 52.1 per cent since 1999, in the short term the absolute gap has increased by 64 euros year-on-year due to the general increase in wages.

Precariousness continues to being a decisive factor: almost 4.2 million female workers (42.9 per cent of those in employment) did not exceed the minimum wage in 2024. They represent 55 per cent of the lowest earners in Spain.

Motherhood and caregiving widen the gap

Motherhood and care for family members are two factors that aggravate gender differences. The gap widens at stages of working life that are more closely linked to child-rearing and caring for family members. The wage gap doubles between the ages of 36 and 45 (22.3 per cent) and increases again after the age of 65, when it reaches 55.6 per cent.

The glass ceiling remains intact. The biggest gap is in the financial and insurance sector: 16,614-euro difference per year, especially in the 45-65 age group. Next come information and communications (8,138 euros) and business services (7,353 euros).

On the other hand, construction and wage-earning activities have the smallest wage gap (1,453 euros). The gap in social services and other sectors with a higher female presence is small at the age of 25, but it reaches 42 per cent when workers reach the age of 65.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga tourists stranded in Middle East as flight prices hit
  2. 2 Spanish government hands over section of N-340 road to Vélez-Málaga
  3. 3 St David's Day bash in Benalmádena raises 3,000 euros for children's cancer cause
  4. 4 Historic El Morche beachside football pitch to be torn up after 60 years
  5. 5 Two arrested and 20 kilos of cannabis seized during raid in Axarquía village
  6. 6 2026 Year of the Fire Horse: the ancient Spanish ritual that brings the legend to life
  7. 7 Two-month culture and entertainment programme returns to Benalmádena port
  8. 8 Casabermeja offers flavour and tradition during its spring culinary route
  9. 9 Nerja family launches 'Beneste' hotel brand to spearhead sustainable Axarquía and beyond expansion
  10. 10 Seven juveniles arrested in connection with burglary in Gibraltar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Spain's gender wage gap will take 23 years to close

Spain&#039;s gender wage gap will take 23 years to close