In pictures: Why this village of 37 inhabitants is one of the most Christmassy in Spain

Rocío Jiménez Asturias Monday, 23 December 2024, 10:46

Christmas is knocking on the door, so it is not surprising that practically every corner of the country has already unveiled its lights and is decked out for the occasion. In the big cities it can be a little more impersonal, but in those small villages scattered throughout Spain, the feeling that flourishes can be unique as inhabitants work together to give a special touch to their homes.

This is what happens every year in Aciera, a small village with just 37 inhabitants located in the municipality of Quirós in the northern Spanish region of Asturias. The village has managed to occupy a prominent place on the country's Christmas map thanks to its stunning lights display, which is said to have more bulbs per inhabitant than the impressive festive lights display in the city of Vigo in Galicia.

Fifteen years ago the neighbourhood association Canor Fandos started an initiative to decorate the village, which has become a tradition and to which more people slowly joined, but no institution, which makes its achievement even greater. This is a work of the people for the people, where residents work with each other.

Apart from town hall, which is in charge of lighting the streets, residents don't receive any help or support from any institution. The retired members of the association are the ones who spend the most time in the month leading up to Christmas to install everything, said Miguel San José, president of Canor Fandos.

On the same day as the big lights switch-on, which occurs during the long weekend of Constitution Day, there is a raffle of a Christmas basket, La Cestona, for the members of the local association, with music, carols and a hot chocolate for the whole village. The Quirós council this year also announced its second annual decoration contest, an initiative that seeks to encourage creativity and teamwork among residents. The prizes, aimed at associations, businesses and individuals, range from 150 to 800 euros and the jury takes into account both design and originality, as well as the use of sustainable materials and handcrafted decorations.

Christmas decorations and lights in Aciera Miguel San José

This December, thanks to the decorations installed throughout the village that give off an almost magical feel, tourism in Aciera has increased. From the first long weekend of December until the end of Christmas, the weekends and holidays are, as they say in Asturias, "a pilgrimage", with visitors and many excited children arriving en-masse, Miguel pointed out. Locals have a signposted route that takes the visitors around the most outstanding corners of the village.

The 37 residents proudly show off their streets that shine brighter every year. There is not a single one of them who does not soak up the joy during December and who does not celebrate the great effort they make to make their village the most beautiful at Christmas, Miguel added.

A unique natural environment

Those who decide to visit this destination over Christmas can complete their getaway with a hiking route in the surrounding area, as this village is located near the Ubiñas-La Mesa Nature Reserve, declared a biosphere reserve by Unesco, the Valdemurio reservoir and the Senda del Oso (bear trail).

Zoom The Sierra de Caranga. Turismo de Asturias-jano Foggia

For example, the route that takes you to the Collado de Aciera, a medium-difficulty route, with a difference in altitude of 261 metres and five kilometres, takes about two hours to complete. This can be extended by going down to the neighbouring village of Villamejín, thus completing a circuit around the Sierra de Caranga.