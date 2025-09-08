This year's reduced-price holidays for pensioners in Spain set to be unveiled

Europa Press Malaga Monday, 8 September 2025, 13:11 Share

Imserso, the programme of reduced-price holidays for pensioners in Spain, which forms part of the Ministry of Social Rights, Consumption and Agenda 2030, is expected to unveil its new travel programme for the 2025/2026 season this Monday 8 September. The programme will offer 879,213 places, along with several new features, such as the flat rate of 50 euros for those on smaller pensions and allow people to take their pets with them.

According to Europa Press, Imserso will also announce the day on which it will start sending letters to users to confirm their accreditation information which they must use to book their trips.

One of the new features for this season is the 7,447 places at a cost of 50 euros each for people with lower pensions, regardless of the destination, distributed among all the lots and types of trips, which "will be aimed at people with economic resources equal to or less than the amount of non-contributory pensions for retirement or disability".

Lots are divided into trips within the Spanish mainland, the islands (Canaries, Balearics) and Europe.

Travelling with pets

Also for the first time the Imserso programme will allow users to travel with pets on trips within Spain. Companies must reserve two per cent of the total number of places for passengers travelling with a pet on national holidays. For these purposes, a pet means a domestic animal weighing no more than 10 kilograms, including the carrier.

Two months after the registration process for the trips, the company awarded the contract will check the reservations made by users with pets. If these do not cover two per cent of the total number of places they may be offered to other users not travelling with a pet.

Measures against deseasonalisation

In pursuit of the economic objective of improving seasonality within the tourism sector, the new programme includes a commitment by the awarding companies to avoid the concentration of these trips on a few dates, distributing 36 per cent of the places in each lot proportionally during each month of the campaign.

Trips during the high season will cost 100 euros more than the same trip in the low season (October, May and June in mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands, and December, January and February in the Canary Islands).

On the other hand, the hotels offered in the programme must have a minimum of three stars and will be obliged to offer leisure and free time activities to meet the demands of the users.

The new tender also means an increase in the amount of money that the companies awarded the contract will receive in order to contribute to the sustainability of the sector and to the improvement of the quality of the services they offer.

Finally, the awarded companies will have to prduce and distribute informative leaflets to users on subjects related to active and healthy ageing, prevention of abuse of older people, gender violence in older women and sexuality among older people.