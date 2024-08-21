Imserso, the maasive bargain-priced holiday scheme for retired people in Spain

Raquel Merino Malaga Wednesday, 21 August 2024, 16:28 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Those who applied to enjoy a getaway as part of Spain's bargain-priced holiday scheme for pensioners are eagerly awaiting news after the deadline to submit applications for the 2024-25 season ended on 22 July.

Notifications of the Imserso tourism-boosting programme for the upcoming 2024-2025 season must be made within a maximum period of three months from when the callout for applications was published, which was 12 June. This means confirmation letters will start to be sent out to people by regular post at the start of September.

If you do not receive the notification, it may still be in the process of being sent or the person may not be registered in the Imserso tourism programme. In these cases, people can phone the organisation on 912 667 713 (Monday to Friday from 9am to 6pm) or you can check this information by accessing the electronic headquarters of Imserso, with a form of digital identification.

Almost 1,000,000 places

This year, some 886,269 places have been allocated for the tourism programme in Spain, which will group people with the same origin, destination and dates, during the period from October 2024 to June 2025.

The holiday offers may last from four to ten days, on a full board basis, except for trips to provincial capitals, which will be on a half board basis. The destinations are divided into three groups: the mainland coastal area, with stays of ten and eight days in Catalonia, Andalucía, Murcia and Valencia; the island coastal area, also with stays of ten and eight days in the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands; and getaway tourism, with stays of four, five and six days for cultural and nature tours, provincial capitals, or the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla in North Africa.

As for prices, fares vary depending on the destination, with the possibility of a four-day trip to Spanish provincial capitals for 124.68 euros, or an eight-day stay in the Balearic Islands for 210.47 euros, up to the most expensive trip, which would be a ten-day trip to the Canary Islands for 435.95 euros.