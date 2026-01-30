Valencia man remanded in custody after confessing to murder of son’s friend

Neighbours' anger at the scene of the crime this week.

A 48-year-old man was remanded in custody without bail this week after confessing to the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in Sueca, in the Valencia region.

The victim, Álex, was killed last Saturday while playing video games with the suspect's son at the family home.

The suspect, Juanfran M. F., handed himself in the same day, admitting responsibility for the crime, though he provided few details about his motives.

His defence has suggested he may have suffered a temporary mental disorder, but there is currently no medical evidence to support this claim. In his statements to investigators he is reported to have said the pressure of a difficult break-up with his ex-wife had contributed to stress.

Reports said that the suspect's son had invited his school friend Álex to his home to install a programme on his computer and play the popular game Fortnite.

An autopsy confirmed that the visiting boy died from multiple stab wounds to the chest and had defensive injuries on his hands. Forensic experts concluded that the violence of the attack showed it was carried out by an adult. Authorities have ruled out the involvement of the son of the accused who was present in the house.

Scenes of tension were reported outside the home and court as relatives, neighbours and friends of the victim gathered in anger and grief.