Death toll from Dana disaster in Valencia rises to 214 and number of people still missing drops to 41

Colpisa Valencia Sunday, 10 November 2024, 08:30

The forensic team at the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) of the City of Justice of Valencia have registered 214 deaths due to the 'Dana' storm and the floods in the province of Valencia following the devastating incident on 29 October. Meanwhile, the number of missing persons has fallen to 41.

Of this total number of deceased victims (as of 8pm on 9 November), all have been autopsied and 195 have been fully identified (157 by fingerprints, 35 by DNA and three by hospital identification during their lifetime). Meanwhile, 19 bodies remain unidentified.

The offices set up by the National Police and the Guardia Civil in collaboration with forensic doctors currently have 41 active files for missing persons reports, which implies a decrease of nine cases compared to the previous day's balance, due to an increase in identifications among the deceased and discovery of the location of those persons that survived.

According to the High Court of Justice of the Valencia region (TSJCV) in a statement, both parameters, the number of active disappearances and the total number of fatalities, are different, so "they should not be added together under any circumstances".

The TSJVC has clarified that active missing persons cases "may increase or decrease depending on the new identifications that may occur among the existing deceased, the increase in reports of missing people or the location of persons who survived".

The number of files of missing persons that are active correspond exclusively to reports where relatives have provided different data and biological samples together with the reports in the police offices that allow the subsequent identification of their loved ones.

Therefore, compared to the number reported 24 hours earlier, i.e. on Friday 8 November, there are two new fatalities, 12 new identifications of deceased persons, three more autopsies and nine fewer active missing persons files.

On the other hand, the morgue set up in Fira Valencia, where all the corpses are taken from the City of Justice once the autopsy has been carried out, has returned 140 of the deceased persons already identified to their families so that they can carry out the funeral rites, that is 12 more than the total number registered until the day before.